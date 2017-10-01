Wade excited to be reunited with LeBron James

AFP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

The Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday introduced Dwyane Wade and he said he cannot wait to be reunited with LeBron James because, like ham and eggs, and peaches and cream, the duo are a matching pair.

“We’re just ... it’s like peanut butter and jelly, man,” Wade said of his warm friendship with James. “We just go together.”

The 35-year-old Wade went to four NBA finals and won two championships in four years together with the Miami Heat before James left to join his hometown Cavaliers.

“Every time we walk by each other in the locker room and everywhere, we just look at each other and shake our head because it just don’t seem real,” Wade told reporters on Friday. “It’s like: ‘How did this happen? How did we get here?’ We just start laughing every time we walk by each other.”

Wade has reached a buyout agreement this week with the Chicago Bulls, reportedly leaving US$8 million on the table before signing with the Cavaliers for a minimum of US$2.3 million.

Wade, who grew up on Chicago’s south side, averaged 18.3 points and 3.8 assists in 60 games for the Bulls last season. It was his lowest point totals since his 2003 rookie season.

“I’ve been lucky enough in this league to be in a lot of big games, a lot of big moments,” Wade said. “Been in five finals and my whole life I’ve been in some big moments, so that’s what makes me alive. You come into a basketball season and you just plan to play, I don’t like that feeling.”

Wade owns career averages of 23.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 14 seasons with Miami and Chicago.