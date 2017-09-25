North Korea top U-16s with 2-0 win; Taiwan beat Macau

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

North Korea were undefeated in the U-16 soccer Group F qualifier, with a 2-0 shutout over Hong Kong, while Taiwan triumphed 3-0 over Macau yesterday.

North Korea claimed all 12 points with four wins in four matches — all played at the Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium in New Taipei City — to top the Group F ahead of next year’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-16 Championship.

Taiwan, Brunei and Hong Kong are level with six points each, but Brunei has been awarded second place on higher points.

North Korea scored in both halves of their game against Hong Kong, but were repeatedly denied by a resolute defense and good goalkeeping.

North Korea dominated in possession and attack, but missed numerous chances in front of the goal.

Late in the game a long pass from Hong Kong goalkeeper Ng Wai-him to Kim Jin-hyok saw Kim slot the ball home for a 2-0 outcome.

North Korea manager Pak Jong-chol was looking for more from his players, as prior to this match his team had convincingly beaten their opponents, with a 7-0 drubbing of Taiwan and a total of 28 goals in four games.

“It was a very good match. Hong Kong played with a very strong defense. We pushed to try and score more goals, but our players made many mistakes,” Pak said.

“The government supports young people training at youth soccer academies. The players also get many competition games. We have many youth teams at schools and have organized clubs to coach players,” Pak said when asked how Taiwan might improve as a team.

In the evening match, Taiwan’s Yang Sheng-kai and Lin Chun-kai scored in the first half against Macau to lead 2-0.

It was the second goal for both players who scored in the earlier match to defeat Brunei 2-1.

After the intermission, midfielder Liang Meng-hsin fired Taiwan’s third goal to seize a 3-0 victory.

“We are happy with today’s result and we hope fans will continue to cheer us on and support us, because these players represent the future of Taiwanese soccer,” manager Reiji Hirata said.