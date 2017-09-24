Atletico strike down Sevilla at home

Reuters, MADRID

Atletico Madrid warmed up for next week’s Champions League clash with Chelsea by yesterday brushing aside Sevilla 2-0 at home thanks to second-half strikes from Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann.

New Atletico striker Diego Costa, whose transfer from Chelsea was agreed this week, watched from the stands as both sides hit the woodwork in the opening 20 minutes of an even first period.

However, it was all Atletico after the break.

Carrasco raced onto former Sevilla striker Luciano Vietto’s through ball to round the onrushing goalkeeper and slot home minutes after the restart, before Griezmann then put the result beyond doubt from close range with just over 20 minutes to play.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico side, who face Chelsea at home on Wednesday, leapfrog Sevilla into second place on 14 points, one behind Spanish La Liga leaders Barcelona.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham Hotspur yesterday secured a 3-2 victory against West Ham United at Upton Park, having survived a late comeback from their London rivals and played the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

The result never appeared in doubt as Spurs dominated early on, and the pressure told as Harry Kane headed the visitors into a 34th-minute lead, before making it seven goals in six games against West Ham four minutes later.

Christian Eriksen expertly converted from the edge of the box to make it 3-0 on the one hour mark, before West Ham’s Javier Hernandez tapped home five minutes later to give the home fans hope.

Serge Aurier was then dismissed for a second booking, before Cheikhou Kouyate ensured a nervy finish for Spurs after netting with three minutes to go.

However, Spurs held on for a fifth successive away win — equaling a club record for victories on the road — a success that piles the pressure on West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.