Girl hospitalized by 170kph foul at Yankee Stadium

AP, NEW YORK

A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a 170kph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during Wednesday’s game against Minnesota, leading some players to call for protective netting to be extended.

The Yankees said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment, and New York manager Joe Girardi said he had been told by team security that she was OK.

The game was delayed for about four minutes while she was attended to and then carried from the seats in the bottom of the fifth inning.

A shaken Frazier crouched with his hands over his face. The Yankees third baseman then bowed his head, walked away from the plate, crouched again and rested his head on the end of his bat.

“I thought of my kids. I have two kids under three years old and I just hope she’s all right,” said Frazier, who flied out later in the at-bat. “I know the dad or whoever it was that was with them was trying their hardest, but the ball’s coming at 120mph [193kph] at them and the ball’s hooking, so it’s like if you’ve never seen a ball like that, which most people in the world haven’t, it’s very tough.”

Twins players also were distressed, while second baseman Brian Dozier and the Yankees’ Matt Holliday had tears as they said prayers at second base.

“We’ve been trying to get these teams to put nets up,” Dozier said. “No. 1, you don’t bring kids down there, and No. 2, every stadium needs to have nets. That’s it. I don’t care about the damn view of the fan or what. It’s all about safety. I still have a knot in my stomach.”

As to what it would take to get nets up, Dozier said: “The last resort that we don’t ever want to have happen. I’m not going to say it, but you know what I’m talking about.”

The MLB issued recommendations for protecting netting or screens in December 2015, encouraging teams to have it in place between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate.

New York City Councilor Rafael Espinal Jr in May introduced legislation for netting to be extended to the ends of both dugouts. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Frazier and Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia said their families always sit behind netting or screens.

“I think the netting should be up. I think every stadium should have it, but we’re not at that point yet,” Frazier said. “Hopefully, they took a look at all this and they figure something out.”