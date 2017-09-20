SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Ferdinand to train to box

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is looking to become a professional boxer. The 38-year-old is to be trained by former World Boxing Council super middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, who has worked with Britain’s Olympic team. “I have always had a passion for it and this challenge is the perfect opportunity to show people what’s possible,” Ferdinand said in a statement yesterday. “It’s a challenge I’m not taking lightly — clearly not everyone can become a professional boxer — but with the team of experts ... and the drive I have to succeed, anything is possible.” Ferdinand retired from soccer in 2015 after a season at Queens Park Rangers, who he joined following 12 trophy-filled years at United.

CYCLING

Beaumont sets world record

A British endurance cyclist has smashed the Guinness World Record for the fastest circumnavigation of the planet on a bicycle, riding 29,000km in less than 80 days. Mark Beaumont cycled for 18 hours per day and burned more than 9,000 calories every 24 hours as he crossed Poland, Russia, Mongolia, China, Australia and the US. A crash in Russia on the ninth day, in which he broke a tooth and injured his elbow, nearly ended a ride that he said had taken him to a “mental depth” he had never before experienced. “It’s just the sleep deprivation. It’s after weeks and weeks and weeks, it’s just the long, long hours you spend in your head, you know, really battling,” he said. He completed the ride in 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes. The record was previously held by New Zealand’s Andrew Nicholson, who in 2015 managed the feat in 123 days. A Guinness World Record adjudicator handed the cyclist two world record certificates — one for the round-the-world record, the other for the furthest distance cycled in a single month.

MOTORCYCLING

Rossi returns to training

Italian motorcycling ace Valentino Rossi has returned to training just 18 days after suffering a double leg fracture, his Movistar Yamaha team confirmed. Rossi underwent surgery in Ancona, Italy, on Sept. 1, a day after a crash in training, discharging himself from the hospital the following day. The 38-year-old on Monday rode his first couple of laps around the Misano circuit before the session was cut short by rain, his team said. Rossi missed the San Marino Grand Prix, but remains fourth in the standings, 42 points behind world champion Marc Marquez of Spain and Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso, with five rounds to go.

TENNIS

Blake to testify over arrest

Former professional tennis star James Blake’s mistaken arrest in New York City has become the subject of a disciplinary trial for the arresting officer, who is accused of using excessive force. Blake is expected to testify about the 2015 arrest at a proceeding starting yesterday. His arrest stirred controversy after a security video showed the officer slamming him down and handcuffing him outside a Manhattan hotel. Officer James Frascatore this year rejected an offer to resolve police department internal charges forfeiting vacation days. A police administrative judge is to hear the case and recommend a potentially more severe punishment, including dismissal. Frascatore denies any wrongdoing.