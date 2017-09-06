Chan advances as Hsieh crashes out

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AFP, NEW YORK

Chan Hao-ching on Monday rode her luck to seal a spot in the semi-finals of the mixed doubles at the US Open, while fellow Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei’s women’s doubles campaign was ended in the third round at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Third seeds Chan and Michael Venus rallied from a set down to defeat seventh seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Rohan Bopanna of India 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 in 64 minutes, despite sending down five double faults and committing 17 unforced errors.

The Taiwanese-New Zealand duo saved nine of 12 break points and converted three of five, hitting 30 winners to set up a semi-final clash with either eighth seeds Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic and Marcin Matkowski of Poland or Anastasia Rodionova of Australia and Oliver Marach of Austria.

In the women’s doubles, 12th seeds Hsieh and Monica Niculescu of Romania fell to a 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/5) defeat to fifth seeds Timea Babos of Hungary and Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic in a match that lasted 2 hours, 38 minutes.

In the men’s singles, Juan Martin del Potro shrugged off sickness to save two match points and defeat Dominic Thiem in a five-set epic to book a quarter-final showdown with five-time champion Roger Federer.

Argentine 24th seed Del Potro claimed a heroic 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 victory over the sixth-seeded Austrian on a rocking Grandstand Court, describing it as night he would remember forever.

Del Potro famously defeated Federer in the 2009 final for his only career Grand Slam title before his career was almost torpedoed by a succession of wrist surgeries.

Federer, the third seed, eased into the last-eight with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber, taking his record over the German veteran to 12-0.

Elsewhere, top seed Rafael Nadal claimed his 50th win at the US Open and is to meet Russian teenager Andrey Rublev.

In women’s singles, world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova set up a quarter-final date against America’s Coco Vandeweghe.

Estonia’s world No. 418 Kaia Kanepi also reached the quarter-finals, just the second qualifier to make the last eight.

However, the day belonged to Del Potro, who celebrated his win, which came off a Thiem double fault, by stretching out his arms, head facing the night sky, as his legion of fans, many dressed in the light blue colors of Argentina’s famed soccer and Pumas rugby teams, celebrated wildly.

“Oh my God,” said Del Potro, who had been 2-5 down in the fourth set. “I was sick the last two days. I came here trying to play the best I can and then when I see this crowd cheering for me, I was trying to play better every game. I will always remember this.”

Federer has a 16-5 advantage over Del Potro, but they have split their past six meetings.

The 36-year-old Swiss maestro did not face a break point against Kohlschreiber, with his biggest challenge having to take a medical time-out off court at the end of the second set.

“I needed a rub on my back ... or bottom and I didn’t want to do it in front of you guys,” he said before he turned his attentions to Del Potro. “It’s great to see him back on tour. He’s had a rough ride with wrist problems. He’s a good guy.”

World No. 1 Nadal, the 2010 and 2013 champion who could meet Federer for the first time in New York in the semi-finals, crushed Ukraine’s Alexander Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1.