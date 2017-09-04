Home team, fans take a stand for US storm victims

AFP, HOUSTON, Texas

One week after a deadly tropical storm lashed Houston, the US metropolis presented a semblance of relative normalcy to residents on Saturday, hosting its first professional baseball game since the historic flooding.

The Houston Astros, returning to their home field for the first time since Tropical Storm Harvey inundated much of the city, used the day as an opportunity to honor storm victims and raise relief and recovery funds.

“It’s good to be home,” team manager A.J. Hinch said in a short speech before the first game of a double-header, which was attended by a few thousand storm evacuees and first responders.

Inside the stadium a moment of silence was held for those killed during the storm, while fans outside were paying respects by donating food, supplies and money for victims.

Local accountant Holly Nguyen attended the game with her husband and two daughters, one of whom held a “Houston strong” poster.

“We were just tired and stressed” about the flooding and needed a respite, said Nguyen, 46, adding that while her house was spared, her sister was coping with the aftermath of heavy flooding.

Nguyen was anticipating a “very emotional moment” when the national anthem was performed before the game.

Astros fan Andrea Prothow, 58, guided donors to large bins where a food drive was collecting contributions for storm victims.

She said the game “gives people something else to think about” during a stressful, difficult period for the city.

“We need to hurry up and get back into what we’re used to doing,” she said. “This is helping.”

The city, apparently sensitive to images of heightened celebration, canceled a scheduled pre-game barbeque in downtown.

However, fans, many wearing orange and blue Astros jerseys, were eager to show their spirit for a city that has come under hard times.

“Whatever mother nature throws at us... we can come back Houston strong,” said season ticket holder Julian Quintero Jr, who sported a long beard and an Astros shirt and bandana.

Quintero said he appreciated US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Texas city on Saturday, when he handed out boxed lunches, shook hands and posed for selfies at a shelter with evacuees.