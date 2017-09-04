Lions fortify first place in CPBL’s season standings

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Veteran pitcher Pan Wei-lun yesterday led the Uni-President Lions to consolidate their hold on first place in the standings with a 4-1 victory over the Brothers Baseball Club at Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium, while the Fubon Guardians defeated the Lamigo Monkeys 8-2 in Kaohsiung.

The Lions swept the three-game series against the Brothers from Friday through yesterday, enjoying the home crowd advantage in Tainan and picking up their fifth win in as many games last week.

Now in the second half of the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) season, the Lions opened up a two-game lead over the Lamigo Monkeys, who are second in the standings after winning three of four games last week.

Lions starter Pan out-dueled Brothers pitcher Bryan Woodall by yielding only one run in six hits, putting his team ahead 2-1 when he departed in the seventh inning in favor of middle relief Wang Ching-ming.

Selected as the game’s most valuable player (MVP) for his efforts in shutting down the Brothers hitters, Pan improved his record to 4-3 this season, while Woodall was charged with the loss in giving up four runs on nine hits through six and one-third of an inning of pitching, to record an 11-8.

In Kaohsiung, all eyes were focused on Lamigo Monkeys slugger Wang “The King” Po-jung.

Wang, rated as the league’s top hitter, did not disappoint fans when he went 3-for-4 and blasted a homer.

It was his league-best 27th home run of the season to go with his 84 RBIs, which widened the gap against Brothers slugger Chiang Chih-hsiang, who is in second place with 21 homers and 74 RBIs.

Wang is having an outstanding season. He was voted last season’s MVP in the league and is in second place for total hits at 145, with a batting average of 0.403 for the season.

Second baseman Chen Ping-chieh and Guardians center fielder Kao Hsiao-yi are at the top of the batting order and accounted for most of the team’s offensive output with two hits each, driving in a total of five runs for the 8-2 triumph.

The Lamigo Monkeys on Friday rolled over the Guardians with a 6-4 win and on Saturday with a 13-4 thrashing.

The Guardians pitchers could not contain hot hitting by Wang, who clobbered two homers and a double among his four hits to finish with four RBIs and push his average back to more than 0.400 since Aug. 13.

Lamigo manager Hung Yi-chung said he wanted to mix up the lineup for this contest and inserted Wang into the leadoff hitter position.

“I had a good game, but it is all about focusing on hitting the ball. I do not feel much difference whether I hit in the clean-up or in leadoff,” Wang said.