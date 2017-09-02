SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Crossbow bolt stops game

The Oval cricket stadium in London was evacuated on Thursday after a crossbow bolt was fired onto the pitch during a match. About 2,500 spectators were urged to take cover and armed police arrived shortly afterward, a BBC reporter said. Police said there were no reported injuries and it was not being treated as a terrorist incident at this stage. A BBC radio sports commentator said the bolt appeared to have flown over the heads of some of the players and landed close to two umpires in the center of the field. “At this early stage it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground,” London’s Metropolitan police force said.

HORSE RACING

Derby to have Europe entry

Eager to increase international interest in the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs is giving Europe a chance to have a potential entry next year, as well as adding a prep race in the midwest as part of its points series that decides the 20-horse field. The track on Thursday said it is creating a series of seven races in Europe separate from the 36-race Road to the Kentucky Derby series in the US. One starting spot is to be awarded to the Europe-based horse that accumulates the most points and accepts an invitation to run in the May 5 race.

BASEBALL

Astros nab Verlander

The Houston Astros on Thursday made a major post-season push at the deadline by acquiring decorated pitcher Justin Verlander in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. Verlander needed to be traded before yesterday to be eligible to pitch in the playoffs with a new team and the American League-leading Astros made it happen just in time. Houston sent right-handed pitcher Franklin Perez, outfielder Daz Cameron and catcher Jake Rogers to Detroit in exchange for the 34-year-old Verlander. “I think he’ll add a dimension we don’t have,” Astros owner Jim Crane told MLB.com.

OLYMPICS

Tancred cleared of bullying

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) media head Mike Tancred has been cleared of allegations of bullying after an independent investigation, the organization said yesterday. Tancred stood down from his role in April after allegations of bullying were made by former AOC chief executive Fiona de Jong. An independent committee investigated complaints from three former AOC staffers and a member of the public who had objected to Tancred’s conduct. The committee ruled that “none of the complaints has been made out on an objective basis,” the AOC said.

WORLD CUP

Paraguay enters bid for 2030

Paraguay has joined forces with Argentina and Uruguay in a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup finals, Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes said on Thursday. Although no official details were revealed, local reports said that Argentina would have six host cities or stadiums, while Uruguay and Paraguay would have three each. The bid was met with scorn by goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert, the former national team captain famous for scoring penalties and free kicks, who called the bid “bread and circus” — a phrase used to refer to appeasement through distraction. “Paraguay doesn’t need a World Cup. It needs hospitals, schools, infrastructure,” he said.