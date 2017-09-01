Oxlade-Chamberlain snubs champions, signs for Reds

AFP, LONDON

England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joined Liverpool from English Premier League rivals Arsenal, his new club announced yesterday.

Liverpool did not disclose the transfer fee, but they are believed to have paid ￡35 million (US$45.1 million) plus ￡5 million in add-ons for the midfielder’s services.

Liverpool said the 24-year-old had signed a “long-term contract,” thought to be a five-year deal.

“I’m delighted to have signed for Liverpool,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the Liverpool Web site after undergoing a medical at England’s St George’s Park training base.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is believed to have turned down a new contract offer from Arsenal and an approach from champions Chelsea, both of whom were reported to have offered him higher wages than Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast fullback Serge Aurier has joined Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract, the two clubs announced yesterday.

Spurs are reported to have paid PSG about ￡23 million to sign the 24-year-old, who won two Ligue 1 titles during his three years in Paris.

The deal was held up as Spurs’ request for a work permit was complicated by the suspended two-month prison sentence Aurier was given after an assault on a police officer outside a Paris nightclub in May last year.

“This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club, and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch,” Aurier told the Spurs Web site. “This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fan base, which is huge and diverse, proud of me.”

Elsewhere, Euro 2016 winner Renato Sanches joined Swansea City on a season-long loan move from Bayern Munich.

Swansea manager Paul Clement worked with Sanches during a six-month spell as an assistant at Bayern last year before moving to the Liberty Stadium.