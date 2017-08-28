England lament Women’s World Cup final defeat

AFP, BELFAST

England flyhalf Katy McLean said her team felt like they had “let people down” after their Women’s World Cup final defeat by New Zealand in Belfast on Saturday.

The Black Ferns triumphed 41-32 at the Kingspan Stadium after blitzing their opponents with a five-try second-half display.

It meant England had to contend with a runners-up spot after emphasizing their belief they could win the competition before it began.

The Belfast showdown was also the last game as professionals for England’s 15-a-side team. Full-time contracts will now switch to the Sevens format, as the Rugby Football Union looks ahead to the Commonwealth Games next year and the next Olympics.

McLean, who plays both XV and Sevens for England, could not hide her disappointment at the final whistle.

“It’s really hard,” the 31-year old said. “The only thing we can have now is immense disappointment. All credit to New Zealand, they really upped it to us in the second half and we probably didn’t do enough to win it.”

“All I can say is a massive, massive thank you for all the support we’ve had. It’s been immense and we’re very grateful for it,” McLean said. “But for us right now we feel like we’ve let people down. We came here to win it and we haven’t, so therefore the job hasn’t been done. We’ll look at the game and take some positives, but right now it’s difficult to see that.”

England’s Simon Middleton praised New Zealand for their dominant display after halftime.

Prop Toka Natua scored a hat-trick for the Black Ferns and fullback Selica Winiata added a brace of tries. Charmaine Smith and Kendra Cocksedge also crossed the line.

“The Black Ferns were outstanding and they found a way to win from a tough position, full credit to them,” Middleton said.

“We’re bitterly disappointed, but we just couldn’t get the ball in the second half. That’s because New Zealand played outstandingly well. Full marks to them. They played the right areas of the field well and Cocksedge was outstanding. They played a great game,” she said.

A penalty try and two Lydia Thompson scores kept England in the tie, but they were blown apart after the break.

Izzy Noel-Smith grabbed a late consolation, but Sarah Hunter’s team could not repeat their 2014 triumph.

“I really hope this game has raised the profile of women’s rugby,” England fullback Emily Scarratt said. “We were on prime time and it’s never been done before. I think we’d have had a few more fans if we’d won the game, but it was a good game of rugby and there were tries everywhere.”

New Zealand captain Fiao’o Fa’amausili was delighted to lift the World Cup trophy in her final game for the Black Ferns before retiring.

The Auckland hooker ends her career with two global titles.