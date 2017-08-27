Federer favorite as young guns eye the US Open

Reuters

An injury-ravaged US Open men’s draw offers the best opportunity yet for a young pretender to claim a maiden Grand Slam crown, but in this most retro of seasons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will look to turn back time in New York.

With the physical demands of modern-day tennis taking its toll, the tournament is to start without four of the top 11 in the ATP rankings, including defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka, who ended his season early with a knee injury.

Two-time champion Novak Djokovic (elbow), 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori (wrist) and Milos Raonic (wrist) are also absent, while 2012 champion Andy Murray and 2014 winner Marin Cilic have been sidelined by injuries since Wimbledon.

Federer, looking to win three Grand Slam titles in the same year for the first time since 2007, withdrew from Cincinnati with a back niggle and while Nadal, who returned this week to world No. 1, is fit, his form of late has been patchy.

All the more reason that Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios — to name but three — will be relishing seizing a golden opportunity in the Big Apple.

Of those, Germany’s 20-year-old Zverev looks the best bet to shake it up after rising to sixth in the world after beating Federer at the Rogers Cup in Montreal — the biggest title so far for the 1.98m powerhouse.

“Is Zverev ready to step up best of five?” four-time Flushing Meadows champion John McEnroe, part of ESPN’s commentary team, said this week. “If he is he’s got a great chance to step forward and get to the final, at least the semis.”

Unpredictable Australian Kyrgios has shown signs of delivering on his potential this year, most recently when beating Nadal in the quarter-finals in Cincinnati, Ohio, before losing to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, another US Open title candidate, in the final.

“You can say he’s slowly hopefull,y but surely going in the right direction,” McEnroe said of the 22-year-old Kyrgios.

Austrian Thiem appears to have left his best tennis on the European clay, struggling on the North American hardcourts.

Jack Sock, John Isner and Sam Querrey will lead the American challenge in the men’s tournament — hoping to end a six-year wait for a men’s quarter-finalist for the host nation.

“I don’t see any of them winning it. I see all of them being dangerous,” McEnroe said.

However, the 36-year-old Federer, seeded third, will be most people’s title pick having produced a stunning year since returning from a six-month lay-off in January — compiling a 35-3 record.

WINSTON-SALEM OPEN

Reuters

Damir Dzumhur became Bosnia’s first player to reach an ATP Tour final at the Winston-Salem Open on Friday and was glad to reward compatriots at home who stayed up late to watch him overhaul Kyle Edmund.

The 25-year-old Dzumhur recovered from a poor start to beat the Briton 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 and faces Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut for a chance to become the Balkan nation’s first Tour winner.

“I think everybody in Bosnia is still awake and watching me, which makes me really proud for my country,” Dzumhur said in comments published on the ATP Web site. “For such a small country as Bosnia, it’s a really big result.”

“It’s going to be a big thing for me, for my country, as the only player in the Top 100 making great results,” he said.

“So I’m proud of my country and proud of myself and it’s going to be a good day tomorrow [yesterday],” he added.