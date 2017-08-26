SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Bobridge arrested for ecstasy

Australian cyclist Jack Bobridge, who won silver medals at the last two Olympics, was arrested in Perth, Australia, on charges of dealing in ecstasy, local media reported yesterday. Bobridge was arrested after police raided his home on Wednesday, the ABC reported. Bobridge was bailed to appear at a Perth magistrates’ court to face the charges next month, ABC added. In a highly successful career, Bobridge rode in four versions of the Giro d’Italia and won the Australian road race national title for the second time in Ballarat in January last year.

COMMONWEALTH

Doping samples to be stored

Doping samples at next year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, are to be stored long-term for future testing as officials send a strong message that the host country will not “tolerate cheats.” A pre-Games anti-doping taskforce would also be established to test athletes before they arrive for the Games, which run from April 4 to April 15 next year, organizers said yesterday. The Commonwealth Games Federation, local organizers and the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency are to also share intelligence with law enforcement to investigate the possession and trafficking of banned substances. Commonwealth countries Kenya and Jamaica have previously had their drug-testing program scrutinized and ordered to be brought up to world anti-doping standards.

BADMINTON

Chen Yufei upsets top seed

China’s Chen Yufei announced herself as a star of international badminton on Thursday when she knocked out Japan’s top-seed Akane Yamaguchi in the third round of the World Championships. The 19-year-old reigning world junior champion shocked the Japanese favorite with a straight 21-18, 21-19 victory and is to meet Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen defeated Sai Pranneth of India 19-21, 21-10, 21-12 in the third round.

CRICKET

West Indies lead England

The West Indies grabbed three wickets before lunch on the first day of the second Test against England at Headingley as the hosts stumbled to 61 for three in the face of some impressive bowling. Kemar Roach struck twice and Shannon Gabriel once as the West Indies, humiliated in the first Test, offered hope that they can at least make a match of it.

PARKOUR

Group gives FIG deadline

Global organizers Parkour Earth have set the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) a deadline to end attempts to control their sport and give it Olympic status. The six-nation group asked FIG president Morinari Watanabe in an open letter on Thursday for an “urgent meeting” by Sept. 15 to formalize its right to govern. It said it seeks FIG’s “commitment to take no further steps to implement your purported encroachment.” FIG is working with some French founders of parkour to launch a world tour of events next year, leading to a first world championship in 2020. “FIG would like to specify that its approach has never been to unilaterally appropriate a discipline,” it said in June. The FIG executive committee is due to discuss the issue at a meeting in Benin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27.