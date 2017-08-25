Taipei Universiade: Brazilians describe hectic itinerary

By Grant Dexter and Shir Bashi / Staff reporters

Two athletes at the Taipei Summer Universiade painted a picture of what it is like to travel the world on the swimming circuit, giving a glimpse into a life of rigorous training and lofty goals, while hinting that there was more to them than just well-honed speed machines in the water.

Brazil’s Alessandra Marchioro and Betina Lorscheitter compete at opposite ends of the swimming spectrum.

Marchioro was on the cusp of selection for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last year in the 50m sprint, while Lorscheitter takes on others over 10km, once swimming 25km in competition.

Marchioro raced in the women’s 4x100m relay on Sunday, placing fifth in a time of 3 minutes, 41.52 seconds (Canada took gold in 3:39.21).

She is in the water at the National Taiwan Sport University Arena in Taoyuan today for the 50m breaststroke and freestyle heats, with the finals later in the day.

Taiwan’s Huang Mei-chien is in Heat 5 of the freestyle event, two races before the Brazilians, and Liao Man-wen swims in the race after her in the breaststroke.

However, they said their experience of Taiwan was limited and they did not have much of an opportunity to meet Taiwanese.

“We don’t feel something more than the [Athletes’] Village and the arena,” Lorscheitter said on Wednesday. “Just Village and swimming pool.”

“We have one day before we leave. We’re going to visit the o grande building,” she said, referring to Taipei 101.

“I spent all my money on a taxi” going to Raohe Night Market in Taipei’s Songshan District, Marchioro said, but insisted she did not want to try milk tea.

“The food here is very different from Brazil,” she said.

Their preparations for competition leave little time for anything else, even as they circle the globe every few months chasing qualification and medals.

The pair had just a brief time to spend speaking with the Taipei Times and described their typical day as “waking up really early, training, eating and getting some sleep.”

Even knowledge about the performances of the athletes in their wider Brazilian delegation were limited.

“We just hear the results, even of our own team.” Lorscheitter said.

The swimmers described starting their sport at a young age, and the same was true for Brazilian judoka Barbara Timo.

“I started in judo at eight years old at a gym close to home,” Timo said by e-mail yesterday. “At 12, I moved to a bigger club, Flamengo.”

“I am in the process of building. Each result has a special taste and prepares me for my biggest goal: An Olympic medal,” she said.

“Timo won gold in the women’s 70kg division on Monday, beating Japan’s Saki Niizoe.

“I lost to her two times before, so I studyied her and trained to get the victory,” Timo said.

This focus on sport was apparent among other athletes.

When it came to sightseeing, the Dutch seemed to have the best deal.

“We’re going on a tour to see some popular places in Taiwan,” said Tessa Vermeulen, who was swimming in the women’s 200m backstroke, 4x100m freestyle relay, 100m backstroke, 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay for the Netherlands.

However, that was just a one-day trip, while news like who was leading the medal count was a mystery to many.

Middle-distance runners Rachael Aubry and Jenna Westaway — who ran in the semi-finals of the 800m last night, but missed tonight’s final — and Claire Sumner, who placed eighth with a time of 34:41.24 in the 10,000m final (Daria Maslova of Kyrgyzstan won gold in a time of 33:19.27) guessed Australia — “they have a big team” — or China — “that was closer” — when asked who headed the medal table.