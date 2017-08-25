Taipei Universiade: Taiwan’s basketballers defeat S Korea

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan beat South Korea in men’s basketball at the Taipei Summer Universiade yesterday, with sharpshooter Chen Ying-chun collecting 26 points as the team won 80-76 at the Taipei Arena.

Lee Kai-yang chalked up 14 points, while Huang Tsung-han and Fan Shih-en contributed 10 points each to help Taiwan win in front of a full crowd, which was boisterous in support throughout the game.

In other men’s basketball action, Estonia edged the Czech Republic 80-78, Canada defeated Japan 84-71, Argentina routed the United Arab Emirates 121-50, Lithuania beat Ukraine 76-71, Germany beat Finland 71-64, the US hammered Romania 120-62, Israel triumphed 93-49 over Mozambique and Latvia beat Hungary 78-65.

In men’s soccer, the top two teams from their groups advanced to the quarter-finals, which are to start today.

Japan face defending champions Italy at the Chang Gung stadium, Mexico are to play Ukraine at Fu Jen, Uruguay face Russia at the Hsinchu County Second Stadium and France face Argentina at the Sinjhuang Stadium in New Taipei City.

In women’s soccer, Japan will be looking to build their medal haul after they overcame Mexico 3-2 in their quarter-final at the Chang Gung University Stadium in Taoyuan, while Brazil, Russia and South Africa also advanced.

Mie Umezu netted in the first half for Japan before Joana Robles replied in the 62nd minute.

Then in a flurry of chances, Mizuki Nakamura and Juri Kawano scored within a few minutes of each other for Japan to take a two-goals lead going into the final 10 minutes.

Mexico substitute Atzimba Casas fired in a shot to make it 3-2 with five minutes remaining.

Despite tense moments late in the game with Mexico putting on pressure in front of the goal, they could not score, leaving Japan to move into the semis.

Midfielder Kholosa Biyana was the star for South Africa, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over the US at the Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium in New Taipei City.

Brazil forward Carla Pereira netted in the 68th minute to earn her team the 1-0 victory over Canada.

In the last quarter-final, South Korea and Russia played out a goalless draw, but Russia advanced due to a superior record in previous games.

In baseball, yesterday was a rest day ahead of the medals matches to commence today.

Japan are to play South Korea at 11am at Taipei Tianmu Stadium, while the US are to play the Czech Republic at 6:30pm.

For Taiwan, due to their failure against South Korea on Wednesday night, they enter the consolation round, facing Mexico at 11am at the Sinjhuang Baseball Stadium, while France are to play Russia at the same venue at 6:30pm.

Taiwan were third overall on the medals table last night. South Korea were leading with 23 golds, 14 silvers and 19 bronzes for a total of 56. Japan (18, 11, 19; 48) were second.

Taiwan moved on to 13 golds with their sprint victory in the 100m (see story on page 1), 16 silvers with their archery results and eight bronzes with their efforts in taekwondo for a total of 37.

Russian (12, 17, 25; 54) were fourth and North Korea (9, 4, 2; 15) were fifth.