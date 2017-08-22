Two-day tour canceled after flooding

AP, DHAKA

Australia’s two-day tour match against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI has been canceled because of concerns over contaminated water following flooding at the ground.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann and skipper Steven Smith yesterday visited the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah and decided it would not be fit for play today and tomorrow.

“The ground wasn’t deemed up to the mark,” Bangladesh Cricket Board media and communications committee chairman Jalal Yunus said. “Some parts of the outfield remained wet so they didn’t want to play the practice match there.”

The visitors now will continue regular training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka ahead of the two-Test series, which starts on Sunday.

“It’s a shame for both of the sides,” said Lehmann, whose team will enter the series with just an intra-squad trial played in Australia last week as warm up. “The BCB has been fantastic trying to get us the game. The amount of rain hasn’t helped.”

“We feel for the people of Bangladesh with the amount of rain they have had. There are a lot of people in this country struggling because of the rain so the thoughts are with them,” Lehmann added.

Australia has won all four Tests it has played against Bangladesh, but the teams have not met in the five-day format since 2006.