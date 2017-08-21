Chan, Hingis win doubles title at Cincinnati Open

CNA, with staff writer

Taiwanese Chan Yung-jan and her Swiss partner Martina Hingis yesterday won the women’s doubles final at the Cincinnati Open, taking their sixth championship trophy of the year.

Chan and Hingis beat Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Romanian Monica Niculescu, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 at the WTA Premier 5 tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The tournament was held with a total cash prize of US$2.83 million.

Chan and Hingis took a 4-2 lead soon after the match began, but their opponents got a service break in the ninth game. Hsieh and Niculescu then led in the following four games and eventually beat the Chan-Hingis pair in the first set 4-6.

In the second set, the two pairs struggled to counter strong swings from each other, but after going into a 4-4 tie, Chan and Hingis managed to get a service break and ended up winning the set 6-4.

Faced with a super tiebreak, Hsieh and Niculescu nailed down four points, but lost the game 7-10.

Chan and Hingis’ victory marked the sixth time this year that they have taken a women’s doubles title. In the WTA doubles rankings, Chan is in sixth place.

The 27-year-old Chan’s next game will be at the Taipei Summer Universiade, where she will partner with her younger sister Chan Hao-ching in the women’s doubles and with Hsieh Cheng-peng, in the mixed doubles.