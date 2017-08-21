Taipei Universiade: US defeat Taiwan 2-1 in soccer; hosts miss opportunites

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The US defeated Taiwan’s women 2-1 in Taipei Summer Universiade soccer yesterday, with the US team scoring in both halves, while the hosts squandered numerous opportunities in front of the net before scoring in injury-time.

Taking advantage of Taiwan’s jittery start, US forward Karly Zlatic pounced on a poor clearance by the opposition, and blasted a shot from outside the 18-yard box within the opening minute.

Taiwan goalkeeper Chu Fang-yi fumbled in the 54th minute, receiving a back pass, then passing the ball within US striker Rylee Baisden’s reach for her to slot it home to double the lead.

Taiwan pushed the attack, with midfielder Michelle Pao staring for the hosts, despite being repeatedly denied by US goalkeeper Hannah Seabert.

Pao went in close several times and in the 75th minute bounced a shot off the top bar.

Taiwan appealed for a penalty after the US made a tackle inside the box, but the referee continued play.

Taiwan scored in injury-time, with midfielder Chen Yen-ping shooting from left for Lee Hsiu-chin to drive the ball into the net.

In men’s volleyball, Ukraine, Romania, Iran, Portugal, the Czech Republic and Argentina competed yesterday afternoon. Russia defeated Hong Kong in three straight sets.

In the men’s basketball, Norway’s Anders Nymo drew crowd attention in the game against Canada. Nymo, whose mother is Taiwanese, came off the bench to net three points, dished out three assists and one rebound in his 10 minute appearance in the game.

Court side, more than 30 of Nymo’s Taiwanese relatives cheered him on.

Canada’s tough defense shut Norway down with a 85-54 victory.

The US got better of Argentina to triumph 89-76, while Finland thrashed Japan 94-48. Germany pummeled Hong Kong 119-50.

South Korea had a tough fight, prevailing over Mexico by 97-94, while Ukraine edged out Australia 80-76.