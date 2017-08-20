Manny Machado hits three homers

AP, BALTIMORE, Maryland

Manny Machado capped a three-homer night with a grand slam in the ninth inning as the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 on Friday night in a game that featured 10 home runs.

Machado hit his seventh career slam off Keynan Middleton (4-1), who entered with two on and one out in the ninth.

After Tim Beckham singled to load the bases, Machado hit a drive far over the center-field wall to give the Orioles their first lead.

Machado also hit a two-run homer in the third and a solo shot in the fifth to finish with seven RBIs.

Albert Pujols set the tone for the game in the first inning with a milestone homer off Jeremy Hellickson. There would be plenty more long balls on a steamy night at Camden Yards, five by each team.

Pujols’ two-run drive was 609th, tied with Sammy Sosa for eighth on the career list. Pujols and Sosa now share the distinction of hitting more home runs that any other foreign-born player.

After Pujols and Kole Calhoun connected in succession in the first inning, C.J. Cron and Kaleb Cowart homered in the second for a 5-0 lead. The Orioles used homers by Mark Trumbo, Machado and Caleb Joseph and cut the gap to a run before a two-run drive by Mike Trout made it 7-4 in the fifth.

All five Los Angeles home runs came off Hellickson, the first time the right-hander has yielded more than three in a game.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Red Sox 9, Yankees

‧ Dodgers 8, Tigers 5

‧ Cubs 7, Blue Jays 4

‧ Cardinals 11, Pirates 10

‧ Astros 3, Athletics 1

‧ Rockies 8, Brewers 4

‧ Twins 10, Diamondbacks 3

‧ Nationals 7, Padres 1

‧ Mariners 7, Rays 1

‧ Indians 10, Royals 1

‧ White Sox 4, Rangers 3

‧ Reds 5, Braves 3

‧ Giants 10, Phillies 2

‧ Marlins 3, Mets 1