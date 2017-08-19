Matt Every takes one-shot first-round lead over Henrik Stenson at Wyndham

AFP, MIAMI

Matt Every on Thursday surged into an early lead at the Wyndham Championship, firing a nine-under-par 61 to launch his bid for what could be the third win of his career.

The journeyman world No. 751 carded seven birdies and an eagle to move clear in the clubhouse at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“I’m driving it way better,” Every said. “The last couple years, a lot of people would have quit the game in my position with what has kind of crept into my game.”

Every, 33, leads Swede Henrik Stenson by one shot through the first round in humid conditions at Sedgefield.

Stenson made a late-day charge to post 62, recording his best round on the PGA Tour.

Webb Simpson, Vaughn Taylor, Cameron Smith, Tim Wilkinson, Brian Campbell, Harold Varner and Sam Saunders all posted 63s.

Every opened his round with a superb eagle on the par-four first, holing a 105-yard wedge from the fairway for a brilliant eagle.

A trio of birdies on the third, fourth and fifth holes was followed by another birdie on the par-three seventh to leave Every six-under at the turn.

Two more birdies in the closing four holes left Every at nine-under to complete a stunning round.

Every, a back-to-back winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2014 and 2015, has been in a funk in recent seasons, failing to reach a major since 2015.

“So it’s good to be back, playing good. I’ve got a few things to motivate me right now and I want to play well again,” Every said. “Today was really solid. I’m excited for the rest of the week, but it’s only one round. I know that.”

Every did not qualify for the PGA Championship last week, something that irked him as he watched on TV from home.

“I don’t go to bed at night saying there’s 144 guys better than me that [played in the PGA Championship],” Every said. “I can’t do that. That’s kind of a way I might motivate myself a little bit. Just little tricks I play on myself.”

Every made the cut in only two of his past half-dozen tournaments, although he tied for 14th last month in the Canadian Open.

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung carded a three-under 67 to finish the round tied for 34th.

Additional reporting by staff writer