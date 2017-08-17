SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Bolt suggestion dismissed

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has laughed off club chairman Ben Robinson’s claim that his Championship outfit wanted to offer a trial to sprint legend Usain Bolt. Robinson had suggested that Burton would be interested in giving an opportunity to the eight-time Olympic gold medalist following his retirement from the track after the World Championships. However, Clough was quick to rule out that idea following Albion’s 2-0 loss against Middlesbrough on Tuesday. “That’s the first I’ve heard of it. There is nothing in it as far as I am concerned,” Clough said. “Would I be interested? No. I’m interested in trying to get a win in Friday night, no distractions. It’s a good job he [the chairman] doesn’t pick the players then, isn’t it?”

SOCCER

Cup host cities sought

The committee hoping to bring the 2026 World Cup to the US, Mexico and Canada is seeking bids from 44 cities that might be interested in hosting matches. The United Bid Committee is considering 49 stadiums in those regions for inclusion in the official bid that is to be sent to international governing body FIFA in March next year. The committee on Tuesday announced that it will review interest and select a shortlist of possible host cities next month. The bid to be sent to FIFA is expected to include up to 25 venues, but it is expected that 12 cities will be designated as official hosts. The 2026 World Cup is to be the first with a 48-team field. Morocco has also declared its intention to bid for the event.

CRICKET

Warner reported recovering

Australia opening batsman David Warner is recovering well after being struck in the neck by a bouncer from teammate Josh Hazlewood and should be fit for the upcoming two-Test series in Bangladesh, coach Darren Lehmann said yesterday. The left-hander dropped his bat and slumped to his knees after an attempted hook shot went awry at Marrara Oval in Darwin on Tuesday, but quickly picked himself up and walked off the ground unassisted. With the squad set to depart for Bangladesh tomorrow ahead of the first Test in Dhaka, Lehmann expected Warner to board the flight. “He seems alright, walking around the ground today, so fingers crossed he’ll be okay and we’ll get an update in the next day or two,” Lehmann told reporters. “It’s always a scare when that happens, isn’t it? Hopefully he’s going to be OK.”

TENNIS

Serena plans rapid return

Serena Williams aims to defend her Australian Open title next year, with such a rapid return to action only giving her about three months to prepare after giving birth to her first child. The 23-times Grand Slam winner announced her pregnancy in April and will be on maternity leave for the rest of the year. The 35-year-old is engaged to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian. “It’s the most outrageous plan,” Williams told Vogue magazine. “I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense. If I lose and I lose again, it’s like: ‘She’s done.’ Especially since I’m not 20 years old. I’ll tell you this much: I won’t win less. Either I win, or I don’t play.”