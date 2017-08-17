Home / Sports
Thu, Aug 17, 2017 - Page 16　

Del Potro makes winning return in Ohio

Reuters

Juan Martin del Potro celebrates after defeating Tomas Berdych at the Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Photo: AFP

Juan Martin del Potro on Tuesday made a winning return to the Western and Southern Open, grinding out a 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-0 victory over 10th-seeded Tomas Berdych to reach the second round.

The 28-year-old, back in Cincinnati after a four-year absence from the US Open warmup event, powered down 17 aces to rally past Berdych after he surrendered the opening set following a listless start.

Berdych found his rhythm early in the match and broke Del Potro for a 3-1 lead and did not lose a point on his powerful serve until the 10th game.

However, as Del Potro, a semi-finalist at the tournament in 2012 and 2013, worked his way back into the match, Berdych slowly began to lose confidence and failed to win a single game in the deciding set.

“During the second set, in the end, I played my best tennis,” 2009 US Open champion Del Potro told reporters. “I hit so sure with my forehand. I made good serves and I took all my chances to win.”

“Mentally, I was strong enough to keep fighting and I think he got down after losing that second set,” he said. “Then, when I broke his serve early in the third [set], my game started improving and I played much better than him.”

Del Potro faces American qualifier Mitchell Krueger in the second round.

Australian Nick Kyrgios also opened his campaign with a welcome victory as the world No. 23 beat Belgian ninth seed David Goffin 6-2, 6-3 in the afternoon heat to reach the second round.

Other than in the first game when he had to climb out of a 0-40 hole, Kyrgios experienced few problems on serve and even secured three breaks against Goffin, who had to take a medical time out for a knee injury during the match.

“He obviously wasn’t at 100 percent today, but you know I’m not at 100 percent either, so it was a bit of a battle,” said Kyrgios, who has struggled with an array of injuries throughout the season. “I served well at crucial moments. I’m feeling okay. I think as long as I can keep putting in performances like these and being able to compete I think I’m okay.”

In other action, third seed Dominic Thiem of Austria was barely tested in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round win over Italy’s Fabio Fognini, while Jack Sock beat fellow American Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 to reach the round of 16.

Earlier in the day, big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic, the sixth seed, announced his withdrawal from the tournament due to a wrist injury.

In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a flying start as the Wimbledon champion stormed by Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-0 to reach the third round.

Second seed Simona Halep overcame an early deficit to beat American qualifier Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-1 and also reach the third round, while Venus Williams beat Alison Riske 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the second.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was upset 6-4, 6-2 in the first round by unseeded Serbian Aleksandra Krunic and Agnieszka Radwanska, seeded 10th, was another to suffer an early exit, losing 6-4, 6-4 to German Julia Gorges.

In the women’s singles, Taiwan’s Chuang Chia-jung exited as she and partner Renata Voracova of the Czech Republic lost 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 to Raquel Atawo and Coco Vandeweghe of the US in the first round.

Additional reporting by staff writer

