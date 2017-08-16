Kenya eyes 2023 athletics Worlds, touts past events

AFP, NAIROBI

Kenya is to launch a bid to host the athletics World Championships in 2023 after successfully staging two other international competitions in the past 10 years.

No African nation has ever staged the sport’s flagship event, but Kenyan Minister of Sports Hassan Wario said that the had shown its capability when it brought together athletes from 130 countries to compete in the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi last month.

SMALLER EVENTS

“We have shown that we are capable to host smaller events and it has now reached a time when we should host big competitions,” Wario said at a welcome reception for Kenyan athletes who finished second overall at the World Championships in London, beaten in medals only by the US.

“Kenya became the first African nation to win the world championship in Beijing in 2015; it is only fitting that we should be the first country to bring the championships to Africa,” Wario said.

STADIUMS PLAN

“We have a plan to build three big stadiums in Nairobi, Mombasa and Eldoret and seven additional new ones in other parts of the country,” he said.

Wario echoed the recent call by Confederation of African Athletics president Hamad Kalkaba Malboum for Africa to be awarded the World Championships by 2025.

AFRICAN CAPABILITY

Malboum said six African countries, including Kenya, are capable of hosting the event.

The Qatari capital of Doha is to host the 2019 IAAF World Championships before Eugene, Oregon, is to stage the 2021 edition.