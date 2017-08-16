Taiwan exit Asia Cup, hosts tell them time is up

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan are out of contention after losing to hosts Lebanon at the FIBA Asia Cup on Monday, leading to a scramble as team officials complained about being told their accommodation benefits were cut short by tournament organizers.

The players knew they needed an improved performance against Lebanon in the round of 16 following a sound defeat at the weekend, with Australia hammering Taiwan 90-50 in Group D action.

Taiwan’s starters produced a better effort on Monday, with three players scoring in double digits: captain Liu Cheng (17), point guard Chou Yi-hsiang (17) and control guard Chiang Yu-an (16).

However, it was not enough against a well-organized Lebanon.

Veteran Lebanon forward Fadi el-Khatib took charge to post 30 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists, as the hosts prevailed 90-77, while in the other round-of-16 match, South Korea sent Japan packing with an 81-68 win to join Lebanon in the quarter-finals.

Forward Ali Haidar contributed 16 and point guard Amir Saoud drained five three-pointers to chip in 15 points for Lebanon.

Taiwan kept it close at the start and were only behind 24-20 at the end of the first quarter.

It then went downhill for the visitors.

Lebanon outscored Taiwan 30-17 in the second spell, opening up a 54-37 halftime lead.

They never looked back, maintaining the lead all the way to the final whistle.

“Our team battled hard against the hosts and gave a good account for themselves after the 40-point loss to Australia in the previous contest,” Taiwan manager Chou Chun-san said. “Taiwan showed their determined fighting spirit; even late in the game they were hustling and forcing turnovers.”

Chou said he and the team administrators had a headache to deal with after Lebanese organizers told them that teams had to leave within 24 hours after being eliminated from the competition.

“It was a surprise announcement, as he thought they had a few days to work out travel arrangements,” Chou told Taiwanese reporters yesterday.

“Organizers at an official meeting told us to check out of the hotel within 24 hours as accommodation benefits would end,” he said. “Eliminated teams would have to pay their own way after that.”

“Flight tickets is the major issue, so we are scrambling to get them arranged,” he said. “So far it looks like we have to split up and travel from Beirut back to Taiwan in groups,” Chou said. “If some of the coaches or players are staying here longer, then we have to pay the bill.”