Thomas wins at PGA Championship for first major title

Justin Thomas on Sunday capped off a major season that belonged to an aggressive new breed of fearless young Americans when he stormed to a two-stroke victory at the PGA Championship.

At 24, he followed in the footsteps of then-23-year-old Jordan Spieth’s British Open triumph and the US Open victory by 27-year-old Brooks Koepka, suggesting a bright future for US golf.

Thomas, one of the longest drivers on tour, started the final major of the year ranked 14th in the world, not one of the favorites after recent poor form, but came through by executing under pressure as many of his rivals withered.

“I was a lot more calm than I thought I would be. I thought I would be very shaky. At one point I looked at my hand it was a little shaky, but that’s why you play,” Thomas said.

The serenity served Thomas well after a slow start, as he bided his time before vaulting to the front with four birdies in a sizzling seven-hole stretch mid-round.

Thomas was one of five players tied for the lead early on the back nine, before he broke clear with an unlikely 40-foot chip-in birdie at the par-three 13th.

He celebrated wildly, pumping his fists, perhaps sensing it was a pivotal moment.

“That chip-in on 13 was probably the most berserk I’ve ever been on the golf course,” he said.

As Thomas celebrated, others wondered what might have been, as fellow American Patrick Reed (67) bogeyed the last to finish equal second with Italian Francesco Molinari (67) and South African Louis Oosthuizen (70).

Hideki Matsuyama, seeking to become the first man from Japan to win a major, held the lead briefly mid-round before fading with three consecutive bogeys from the 11th.

He carded 72 and finished three shots behind with American Rickie Fowler (67).

Overnight leader Kevin Kisner (74) finished four shots back.