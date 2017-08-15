English soccer team becomes first vegan club

AFP, NAILSWORTH, England

English soccer club Forest Green Rovers, run by a former nomad turned renewable energy entrepreneur, are proudly boasting their credentials as a pioneer in environmental sustainability.

As at every soccer ground in the country, chips, pies and beer are on offer at New Lawn, their 5,000-capacity, eco-friendly ground in Nailsworth, a 6,000-strong town in the picturesque rolling Cotswold Hills of Gloucestershire.

However there are no hot dogs — meat is banned and all the cuisine is vegan.

The pitch is kept lush with captured rainwater, the paint contains no chemicals and 20 percent of the energy comes from solar panels on the roofs of the stands.

There are charging points for electric cars and their lime-green and black team strip bears the logo of marine wildlife conservation group Sea Shepherd UK.

Founded in 1889, Rovers were promoted to the professional leagues in May. They opened their campaign in the fourth-tier League Two on Aug. 5.

Despite their name, Forest Green only started going green when Dale Vince took over as chairman in 2010.

“We felt we had an opportunity to bring our message to an audience that really weren’t exposed to it typically,” he said. “So we thought, this is great, this is not preaching to the choir, let’s go in there and talk about food and talk about transport.”

Vince founded Ecotricity, which claims to be the world’s first “green” electricity company, supplying power from renewable sources.

The former New Age traveler sees himself more as an environmentalist than a businessman. Vince built his first wind turbine in 1990, when he was still living in a camper van on a hill near the stadium.

Success on the pitch is critical to spreading the eco message, he said.

“We have an organic pitch. That doesn’t mean anything if it’s not a great [soccer] pitch,” he said.

Vince dreams of moving his team two divisions up to the Championship, one step below the Premier League, and aims within four years to open an Eco Park with a new stadium designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

The plans feature what Vince describes as the first stadium made entirely from wood, alongside an incubator for “green” start-ups.

At the team’s site, its passionate groundsman Adam Witchell describes the challenges of managing an entirely organic, vegan pitch.

“We can’t just use organics. We don’t use anything that’s derived of an animal,” he said, ruling out options such as organic fertilizers made from animal feces.

“It’s healthier for myself, it’s healthier for the bees and, fundamentally, it’s healthier for the players,” he said.

Witchell also has a “more hands-on” approach than usual: He weeds the grass manually.

What goes for the pitch — mowed by a solar-powered robot — also goes for the food served to players and spectators.

“I thought, what a fantastic thing to do, to share really good food with a really large audience,” chef Em Franklin said.

Franklin describes the vegan diet as “easily accessible” — proven by increasing food sales — and one that also benefits the players.

“With regards to getting the nutrients, and especially with athletes, it’s not hard to get that amount of protein,” she said, preparing a match day dish of chickpea curry.

Manager Mark Cooper also sees improved results on the pitch, speaking to reporters after Forest Green Rovers were beaten 1-0 by third-tier visitors Milton Keynes in the League Cup first round on Tuesday last week.