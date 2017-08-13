Day races against nightfall at PGA Championship

AP, CHARLOTTE, North Carolina

Jason Day remembers hustling to finish rounds of golf in the dark as a kid. He just never thought he would be doing it on the 18th hole of a major championship.

However, the second round of the rain-delayed PGA Championship turned into a track meet as daylight turned to dusk with Day and playing partners Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson racing to their balls and playing “ready golf” so they could complete their round — and sleep in.

They did it, even though they could barely see anything as they were coming up the 18th fairway.

“Obviously to be able to finish and not have to wake up at 5:30 in the morning [to finish the round] is big,” Day said.

Day has Johnson to thank for that.

With the sun setting fast, the threesome knew they had to get someone to tee off on No. 18 before the horn sounded.

As long as one player tees off before the horn, the rest of the players in that group are allowed to finish by rule.

Johnson told the group: “I’ll do it.”

He made his par putt on the 17th hole and then sprinted to the 18th tee and promptly knocked his tee shot down the middle.

They could legally finish the round which was held up for 1 hour, 43 minutes by rain.

The group, who played so slow all day and had been as much as a hole behind everyone else, hustled up the fairway and knocked their balls onto the green.

Day was starting to look like the player who was No. 1 for so much of last year. The PGA Championship winner at Whistling Straits two years ago shot a 66 and was two shots off the lead.

Atop the leaderboard, Kevin Kisner posted a four-under 67, while Hideki Matsuyama of Japan finished off a stretch of five birdies in six holes for a 64 that gave him a share of the lead heading into the third round.