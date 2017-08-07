Chicago Sky top Dream

AP, ROSEMONT, Illinois

Courtney Vandersloot tied her career high of 26 points and Stephanie Dolson scored all of her 18 points in the second half to help the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 91-86 in the WNBA on Saturday.

Vandersloot added 10 assists and seven rebounds, while Allie Quigley had 15 points, six assists and three blocks and Cappie Pondexter scored 12 points for Chicago (10-16).

Quigley hit a three-pointer, then had a steal and a layup to spark a 9-0 run that gave the Sky an 84-80 lead — its first since midway through the first quarter — with two minutes, 25 seconds to play. After Tamera Young made two free throws.

Dolson converted a three-point play to make it 87-82 about a minute later and Chicago made four of four free throws from there to seal it.

FLOATING

Brittney Sykes and Tiffany Hayes scored 13 points apiece for Atlanta (10-15). Elizabeth Williams had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

In San Antonio, Kelsey Plum scored 23 points, including a three-pointer with 90 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Stars beat the Seattle Storm 87-80.

Plum’s floating jumper tied the contest at 78-all with two minutes, nine seconds left in the extra session.

San Antonio (6-21) got 17 points from Kayla McBride, while Alex Montgomery added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Dearica Hamby scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Isabelle Harrison had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Breanna Stewart led Seattle (10-15) with 32 points while Jewell Loyd finished with 16 and Sami Whitcomb 11.