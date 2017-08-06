SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY

Two players test for cocaine

Wakefield prop Adam Walker has been suspended after testing positive for cocaine, his club said on Saturday — the second player to fail a drugs test in the same match. The 26-year-old Scotland international was tested following Wakefield Trinity’s 36-8 win at Widnes on July 14. A Scotland international since 2013, he was earlier this week named in Steve McCormack’s 40-man initial squad for the this year’s World Cup. On Thursday, Widnes announced that their New Zealand-born stand-off Rangi Chase has been suspended indefinitely after testing positive for cocaine in the same match.

GOLF

Curry short of Ellie Mae cut

Stephen Curry on Friday impressed the professionals and the large gallery following him as the NBA all-star fired his second consecutive 74 in the second round of the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic. However, despite the gutsy performance in his professional debut, Curry came up well short of making the cut, with an eight-over 148 total. There were four other golfers who shot worse scores than Curry. The cut line fell at three under. “I hit some really good shots, but a lot more poor shots,” he said. Andrew Yun leads the tournament at 13-under 127 after a 62 in the second round. Brandon Harkins is one behind after a 65.

CRICKET

India trounces Sri Lanka

India has forced Sri Lanka to follow on in the second cricket Test, commanding a 439-run lead at lunch on the third day Saturday. Sri Lanka was dismissed to 183 in its first innings in reply to India’s 622 for nine declared. Meanwhile, a brilliant 99 from Jonny Bairstow led England to a good first innings total of 362 all out against South Africa on the second day of their fourth Test at Old Trafford.

SOCCER

Neymar jerseys selling fast

Neymar started repaying his mammoth transfer fee on the day he was introduced as Paris Saint-Germain’s marquee summer signing with the club selling more than 10,000 shirts bearing his name on Friday. If PSG can keep that up, they would have recouped the transfer fee by mid-March next year, within the first season of Neymar’s five-year deal — although in reality that revenue is shared with shirt manufacturer Nike, meaning it would actually take twice as long. Such is the demand for the shirt at one of two PSG stores, on the iconic Champs Elysees boulevard and the team’s outlet at their Parc des Princes home, that shoppers yesterday were to be limited to a single jersey each.

FOOTBALL

Brady gets goats for birthday

Five baby goats on Thursday were brought to training camp practice by the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots as the team celebrated superstar quarterback Tom Brady’s 40th birthday. Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, has often been tagged with the term “GOAT” as an abbreviation for “Greatest Of All Time” and he celebrated this birthday as he has many others, with a workout at the Patriots’ training camp. Each baby goat wore a Patriots jersey bearing Brady’s number 12 with a huge “GOAT” sign displayed in his tribute.