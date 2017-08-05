SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Haig wins, Sagan loses lead

Australia’s Jack Haig on Thursday sprinted to victory on the sixth stage of the Tour de Pologne while Peter Sagan lost the overall lead. Haig finished the 189km run from Wieliczka to Zakopane ahead of Dutch rider Wout Poels and Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels, while Belgium’s Dylan Teuns took the yellow jersey from Sagan.

CYCLING

Landa extends lead with win

Team Sky’s Mikel Landa on Thursday extended his Vuelta a Burgos overall lead with his second win in three stages of the race in northern Spain. After a head-to-head battle with Spanish compatriot David de la Cruz in the final kilometers, Landa, who missed out on the podium at the Tour de France by a single second last month, took the 173km stage from Oja Guarena to Picon Blanco in 4 hours, 36 minutes, 40 seconds. De la Cruz finished nine seconds back to fall 27 seconds behind Landa overall, with third place enough to move Lluis Mas up to third in the general classification.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys defeat Cardinals

Sam Irwin-Hill on Thursday kicked a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Arizona Cardinals 20-18 in the Hall of Fame Game. The Cowboys fell behind 15-0 in the first quarter before rallying in a pre-season exhibition contest at Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Neither team played their stars or many starters, instead giving playing time to backups and individuals trying to earn a spot on the 53-man regular-season rosters. Arizona quarterback Blaine Gabbert had a strong game, completing 11 of 14 passes for 185 yards. Cowboys backup quarterback Kellen Moore got the ball in the right spots, completing 12 of 17 passes for 182 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Irwin-Hill kicked two field goals and Cooper Rush also tossed a touchdown to Uzoma Nwachukwu for the Cowboys.

GOLF

Pieters leads at Bridgestone

Thomas Pieters rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt on his final hole for a five-under 65 that gave him a one-shot lead at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Russell Knox had a 66 with a bogey on his final hole. Rory McIlroy got by just fine with his best friend as his caddie, opening with a 67, his lowest opening round in the US since February last year. Also at 67 was Jordan Spieth, feeling so confident about his game that on one shot he asked his caddie how he should escape trouble from the trees. Before Michael Greller could answer, Spieth told him to stand aside and watch. He hit through a tiny gap onto the green.

GOLF

Huh ekes out Barracuda lead

Former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year John Huh got off to a roaring start and emerged with a slim lead after Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Barracuda Championship. The 27-year-old American rolled in four birdies on his first five holes and finished one point ahead of the rest of the field at the Montreux Gold and Country Club course in Reno, Nevada. Australia’s Stuart Appleby and Argentina’s Miguel Angel Carballo shared second on 14. A half-dozen Americans — Brandon Hagy, Ben Martin, Ryan Palmer, Dicky Pride, Patton Kizzire and Rick Lamb — shared fourth place on 13.