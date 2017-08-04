SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Wladimir Klitschko retires

Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko has announced his retirement from boxing. Klitschko, 41, dominated the heavyweight scene for a decade, but lost to Britain’s Anthony Joshua in April after being knocked out in the 11th round. “As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports,” Klitschko said in a statement released by his management yesterday. Klitschko was 64-5 in a career that began in 1996 after he won Olympic gold in Atlanta.

CYCLING

Van Poppel wins fifth stage

Dutch rider Danny van Poppel on Wednesday won the fifth stage of the Tour de Pologne, just edging Slovak duo Luka Mezgec and race leader Peter Sagan at the line. The stage, the shortest on the race at just 130km, was marked by a huge pileup just 900m from the end, a consequence of the tight, twisty layout. Sagan, taking part in his first race since being booted off the Tour de France, leads the overall standings by 14 seconds from Belgium’s Dylan Teuns.

CYCLING

Trentin wins on his birthday

Italian Matteo Trentin on Wednesday celebrated his 28th birthday by winning the 153km second stage of the five-day Vuelta a Burgos in Spain. Trentin sprinted to the finish line ahead of Britain’s Adam Blythe and Dutchman Tim Ariesen, who came second and third respectively. In-form Team Sky rider Mikel Landa finished safely in the peloton after winning Tuesday’s opening stage to maintain his two-second overall lead from Russian Sergei Chernetski.

GOLF

McIlroy fires caddie friend

Rory McIlroy said he got rid of a caddie so that he could keep a friend. McIlroy parted ways with J.P. Fitzgerald after The Open Championship and is to use his best friend, Harry Diamond, as his caddie at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship next week. Still to be determined is how long he uses Diamond, and what McIlroy does after the PGA Championship. McIlroy said there was not one incident that led to him switching caddies. Players and caddies go through ups and downs, and they were starting to happen far too frequently, he said. McIlroy and Fitzgerald worked together for nine years. McIlroy said they remain friends and he did not want their roles as player and caddie to change that.

SOCCER

Totti shirt sent into space

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti’s iconic No. 10 shirt, which he wore for the final time on May 28, has been launched into space, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. The 40-year-old played his final game after 24 years with the capital city side in a 3-2 win against Genoa. As a tribute to “immortalize” the forward, a rocket carrying the No. 10 jersey from his final game was launched from French Guiana. “Mission complete: on Tuesday night history was made as Francesco Totti’s final shirt as a Roma player was successfully launched into space,” the club said. Totti played a total of 786 matches for Roma after joining in 1989, scoring a club record of 307 goals, and won the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy. The former attacking midfielder is to become a director of the Italian club.