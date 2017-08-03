Rivals take legal action to force out AIBA leader Wu

AFP, LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Opponents to embattled International Boxing Association (AIBA) president Wu Ching-kuo have begun legal proceedings in an attempt to seize control of amateur boxing’s ruling body, executive committee member Pat Fiacco told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ve contacted a court in Lausanne so that the running of the AIBA be handed over to the interim executive committee,” Fiacco said.

The court could alternatively choose to hand power of association to “a temporary administrator,” he added.

It has another option open to it — confirming Wu in a position he has held since 2006.

The legal move followed a no-confidence motion against the Taiwanese at a board meeting in Moscow last week.

In an interview in Taiwan on Saturday last week, Wu attacked what he called a “military coup” against him.

Wu’s rivals have claimed that AIBA is on the brink of bankruptcy and last week set up an interim management committee to take charge of the association pending the selection of a new president.

Fiacco said they want the Swiss judiciary to take “provisional measures” until October or November, when an AIBA board meeting is to vote on the no-confidence motion.

Fiacco said 16 of 20 AIBA executive committee members support the bid to oust Wu, who is accused by his detractors of leaving the association on the brink of bankruptcy.

“AIBA’s debt this year is 5 million Swiss francs [US$5.2 million] and accumulated debt of 15 million Swiss francs,” Fiacco said, citing figures from audit firm KPMG.

In his interview, Wu said the organization was in sound financial state, with “over US$10 million” in the bank and no debt.

Fiacco suggested that Wu was taking into account future revenue from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and from host cities of upcoming world championships.

Wu, an influential member of the IOC’s executive commission, claims the challenge to his authority is politically motivated.

He said he is being targeted because of his reform push and singled out former AIBA executive director Ho Kim of South Korea as seeking “revenge” after Ho’s dismissal over allegations of financial wrongdoing.