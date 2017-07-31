Injury dents Ogier’s title hopes; Lappi eyes maiden victory

AFP, Jyvaskyla, Finland

Sebastien Ogier suffered a setback in his bid for a fifth successive world title when he was forced to sit out the rest of the Rally of Finland after codriver Julien Ingrassia sustained head injuries in a crash.

Ogier and Ingrassia were both taken to hospital for tests after their Ford Fiesta went off the road following a collision with trees on the fourth stage on Friday.

On Saturday, medical officials signed off Ingrassia from racing for two weeks after being diagnosed with mild concussion.

The decision was then confirmed later in the day when Ingrassia underwent further tests.

“After new medical tests and with the next rally [in Germany from Aug. 17 to 20] being very close, the team — on the advice of the organizers — decided that Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia will not take any further part in the Rally of Finland,” Ogier’s M-Sport team said.

Ogier had been hoping to rejoin the race on yesterday’s concluding four stages, where valuable power-stage points were up for grabs.

It would have been a crucial damage limitation exercise for the Frenchman, who had led Thierry Neuville in the overall standings by just 11 points coming into the Finland race, the ninth event of the 13-round championship.

Belgian driver Neuville was sixth at the end of Saturday’s action, 1 minute, 31.6 seconds behind shock leader Esapekka Lappi, who remained on course for a maiden world championship win in just his fourth senior outing.

“I don’t know what’s possible now, but the goal is the top five,” Neuville said.

Lappi drove his Toyota to a 49.2 seconds lead over Finnish compatriot Teemu Suninen in an M-Sport Ford Focus and a 53.4 second advantage over teammate Juho Hanninen.

Britain’s Elfyn Evans, in another Ford Focus, was fourth at 54.7 seconds off the pace.

Ogier was not the only title hopeful to suffer on Saturday.

Jari-Matti Latvala, in another Toyota Yaris, started the race in third place in the standings, albeit 48 points behind Ogier.

He sustained an electrical problem and retired for the day on the 19th stage having won the opening five stages and been consistently quicker than teammate Lappi.

“I am disappointed for Jari-Matti, but it’s not my fault if his car breaks down,” the 26-year-old said. “For the moment, I will make the most of it — it’s an incredible thing.”