Kyle Edmund hands defeat to Sock

AFP, WASHINGTON

Britain’s Kyle Edmund won nine of the final 10 games to upset US top seed Jack Sock 6-4, 6-1 on Friday and reach the BB&T Open semi-finals.

Edmund, a 22-year-old born in South Africa, advanced to his second career ATP semi-final after last year’s European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. He has yet to reach an ATP final.

Sock broke Edmund in the seventh game, but the Briton broke back in the eighth and 10th games, capturing the first set in 59 minutes, then took only 29 more to finish off the match.

Blocking the world No. 45’s path to the championship match of the US Open hard-court tuneup in Atlanta was fourth seed Ryan Harrison of the US, who ousted 461st-ranked US wild-card Christopher Eubanks 6-1, 6-2.

Harrison, ranked 42nd, won his only ATP title in Memphis, Tennessee, in February.

Yesterday’s other semi-final was between third seed Gilles Muller and US second seed John Isner, after Muller defeated US qualifier Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-1 and Isner fired 13 aces to oust Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko 7-5, 6-4.

Lacko’s second double fault of the match gave Isner the first break chance of the second set and the American took advantage.