Lionesses oust Portugal, Spain survive a scare

AFP, DEVENTER, Netherlands

Toni Duggan and Nikita Parris on Thursday gave England a 2-1 win over Portugal, sending the Lionesses to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 quarter-finals alongside Spain, who lost 1-0 to Scotland.

Duggan opened the scoring in Tilburg, Netherlands, on seven minutes following a howler by Portugal goalkeeper Patricia Morais, who sent her clearance to the England striker and then watched as Duggan chipped the ball over her into the net.

Carolina Mendes pulled Portugal level 10 minutes later on a cutback from Diana Silva, but Parris then scored the decider just after halftime after a mazy run through the Portugal defense and a shot under Morais.

In Deventer, Netherlands, Caroline Weir handed tournament debutants Scotland their first-ever win with a lone goal on 41 minutes.

Weir robbed Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos, who had run out to collect a pass, then outsprinted her and nutmegged a defender on the goal-line, but the win was not enough to give Scotland a quarter-final spot.

England, who started the match with a reserve team, topped Group D with three wins from as many games, while Spain squeezed through to the quarter-finals on goal-difference from their games against Portugal and Scotland, with all three finishing on three points.

England take on France and Spain face Austria tomorrow, while hosts the Netherlands play against Sweden and holders Germany tackle Denmark today.

“We’ve gone and won a group with three wins against three difficult teams,” England coach Mark Sampson said. “We’ve scored 10 and conceded one — nobody is anywhere near us, not even scored half of the goals that we got. We’re in a position where we wanted to be, we have momentum, confidence behind us. We’re in form.”

Portugal coach Francisco Neto said his team had left everything on the pitch in the final game of their first Euros.

“I’m not happy with the result, but I’m very happy with the girls. England are one of the best teams in the world, but Portugal tonight, I think, deserved at least a draw,” Neto said.

A second goal would have been enough for Scotland, but Leanne Crichton blasted her shot over the bar and substitute Lana Clelland also sent a left-footer over.

“I’m very, very proud. We couldn’t have done more today,” said Scotland coach Anna Signeul, who is leaving after 12 years at the helm to take over Finland. “Tonight was fantastic. They showed what we are all about.”

Spain coach Jorge Vilda said his team was “perhaps a little too nervous.”

“In the second half, we definitely improved our positioning and had great possession, but we didn’t take our chances as well as I wanted,” Vilda said.