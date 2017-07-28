Du Plessis hopes to emulate previous efforts in England

AFP, LONDON

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said his side could be on the verge of another impressive away series win if they maintain their recent form against England, while sound batting from England’s Alastair Cook saw the hosts through to 107-2 before tea on the first day of the third Test yesterday.

The Proteas headed to The Oval all square at 1-1 in the four-match series following a thumping 340-run win in the second Test at Trent Bridge last week.

South Africa have a proud away Test record. In their past 19 series they have won 13, drawn five and lost just one — in India in 2015.

Their record under Du Plessis is excellent, with just one defeat in 12 Tests when the 33-year-old batsman has been captain.

Du Plessis’ successes as a Test skipper include the Proteas’ 2-1 series win in Australia last year, with the hosts’ lone win coming when South Africa were already 2-0 up.

“The situation felt very similar,” Du Plessis told reporters at The Oval on Wednesday ahead of what is the 100th Test staged on the south London ground.

Last week’s defeat saw England subjected to some scathing media criticism, particularly from several of their own former captains, and Du Plessis said it had been a similar story when South Africa were in Australia.

“There was quite a bit of press against the Australian cricket team and then we stepped our game up even more in the second Test,” he said. “Then after that, it was a free-for-all — and you could see the Australian team were feeling a bit of pressure.”

Du Plessis sought to have his side, bolstered by the return of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada — banned from the second Test at Trent Bridge after swearing at Ben Stokes during England’s win in the series opener at Lord’s — turn the screw even further at The Oval.

“I see it as a nice thing for us to be in as the opposition,” he said. “All teams don’t want to feel the pressure, and you do feel the pressure when you don’t play your best cricket. That’s part of the game.”

Du Plessis was involved in the second wicket to fall, catching Tom Westley for 25 from the bowling of Chris Morris.

Cook’s opening partner Keaton Jennings was out for a duck, edging Vernon Philander to third slip for a duck.

At press time last night, Cook was 45 not out, with Joe Root at the other end on 27.

SRI LANKA, INDIA

AFP, GALLE, Sri Lanka

India’s bowlers tore through the Sri Lanka top order to put the visitors firmly on top on the second day of the first Test in Galle yesterday.

Paceman Mohammed Shami picked two wickets as Sri Lanka slumped to 154-5 after India posted a commanding 600 all out in their first innings.