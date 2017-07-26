White Sox defeat Cubs, end losing streak

AP, CHICAGO

Adam Engel and Matt Davidson homered as the White Sox ended a nine-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over crosstown rivals the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.

The Cubs lost for just the second time in 10 games following the All-Star break to fall a half-game behind idle first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central division.

Engel lined his third homer of the season off reliever Justin Grimm (1-1) into the wind and several rows into the left-center bleachers to snap a 1-1 tie in the sixth. Davidson led off the eighth with his 19th homer, which sailed over the left-field stands and onto Waveland Avenue.

Miguel Gonzalez (5-9) allowed one run and seven hits in 7-1/3 innings to end a four-game losing streak and win for just the second time in 11 decisions.

BLUE JAYS 4, ATHLETICS 2

Francisco Liriano won for the first time in three starts and Russell Martin homered as the Blue Jays beat the Athletics to end a three-game losing streak.

Martin had two hits and Ezequiel Carrera reached base three times as the last-placed Blue Jays won the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Oakland had just two hits against Liriano and three Toronto relievers, losing for the third time in four games.

After pitching a combined 3-2/3 innings in his previous two starts, Liriano (6-5) started on three days rest, moving up to take the turn of injured righty Aaron Sanchez (blister). Liriano allowed two runs and two hits in five innings.

Joe Biagini pitched two innings, Ryan Tepera worked a perfect eighth and Roberto Osuna struck out the side in the ninth for his 25th save in 29 chances.

In other games on Monday, it was:

‧ Orioles 5, Rays 0

‧ Indians 6, Reds 2

‧ Royals 5, Tigers 3

‧ Marlins 4, Rangers 0

‧ Cardinals 8, Rockies 2

‧ Dodgers 6, Twins 4

‧ Mets 5, Padres 3

‧ Mariners 4, Red Sox 0

‧ Diamondbacks 10, Braves 2

‧ Pirates 10, Giants 3

‧ Astros 13, Phillies 4