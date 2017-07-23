Palmer burns his ‘unlucky underpants’

Reuters, LONDON

Renault Formula One driver Jolyon Palmer said he has torched his “unlucky underpants” as he seeks a change of fortune in Hungary next week.

The luckless Briton endured a new low at his home Grand Prix last weekend, sidelined by a hydraulic problem on the formation lap after qualifying a promising 11th.

The 26-year-old has yet to score a point in 10 races this season, finishing 11th three times in his past five starts and eclipsed on the track by new German teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

Last year, his rookie season, he scored just one point.

“I have burnt the unlucky underpants, so they are now out of the way,” Palmer said in a team preview for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I’m not superstitious, but you have to say this run of bad luck has to end,” he said.

There had been speculation even before Silverstone that Palmer could be replaced for the final race before next month’s holiday break, the rumors swiftly dismissed by Renault’s F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul when he heard them.

“I made it clear to everyone that there was absolutely nothing true in that and I told that to Jo directly,” he told motorsport.com this week.