Blair, Tringale and Flores take shares of lead at Barbasol

Reuters

Zac Blair on Thursday made a late eagle and birdied the last hole to join a three-way tie for the lead at the weather-interrupted first round of the Barbasol Championship in Opelika, Alabama.

Blair was tied with fellow Americans Martin Flores and Cameron Tringale on six-under 65.

A thunderstorm in the afternoon halted play for nearly two hours, with 27 players unable to complete the first round because of failing light at Grand National.

The leading trio are all looking for their first victories on the PGA Tour.

Blair, who began the round at the 10th, eagled the par-five fifth hole and then with light fading rolled in a 17-foot birdie putt on his last hole to complete a bogey-free round.

Flores reeled off six birdies and had no bogeys in his 65.

Tringale, who hit 12 of 14 fairways, birdied four of his last six holes. He had seven birdies in total, including a 59-foot bomb at the ninth hole against one bogey.