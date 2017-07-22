Mexico advance to Gold Cup semis

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Defending champions Mexico on Thursday claimed the final semi-final berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 win over offensively-challenged Honduras at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Rodolfo Pizarro scored the only goal of the contest in the fourth minute, finishing off a nice passing series in front of the Honduras goal as Mexico took another step toward trying to win a record-extending eighth Gold Cup.

Orbelin Pineda started the play on the left side with a short back pass to Jesus Duenas, who redirected across the front of the goal to the back post, giving Pizarro an easy tap in.

Mexico advanced to tomorrow’s semi-final, setting up a rematch of the 2015 final against Jamaica, who punched their ticket earlier in the day with a 2-1 win over Canada.

Mexico and Jamaica faced each other in the group stage, where they played to a 0-0 draw. The semi-final is to take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The US and Costa Rica are to square off in the other semi-final today at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Honduras were eliminated from the Gold Cup after failing to score a goal in four games. Their only win came when French Guiana had to forfeit their game in the group stage after they fielded an illegal player.

Mexico reached the semi-finals despite fielding a B-team roster that includes just one player from their fourth-place FIFA Confederations Cup squad. The seven-time tournament champions are now unbeaten in 10 consecutive Gold Cup contests.

Mexico had several opportunities to add to their goal total, but either failed to get a shot on goal or the Honduras defense broke up the scoring chance.

Honduras had one last chance to equalize in the 93rd minute on a free-kick, but the ball sailed wide and deep, leaving them without a clear shot on net.

Honduras coach Jorge Luis Pinto said he was proud of the way his team competed.

“I am not happy, but somehow satisfied,” Pinto said. “We won in behavior in the Gold Cup, even if we didn’t score or win.”

Earlier on Thursday, goals from Shaun Francis and Romario Williams secured victory for the Reggae Boyz.

“It wasn’t easy,” Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake said. “Canada is a very good team. When we got the second goal, I think we lapsed a little bit. They scored a beautiful goal. We figured it out and we won the match.”

Jamaica got off to a dream start at the University of Phoenix Stadium when Francis scored after only six minutes.

Forward Darren Mattocks pounced on a stumble from Canada defender Steven Vitoria and darted into the area before squaring for Francis, who thumped his finish high into the roof of the net.

Mattocks almost doubled Jamaica’s lead shortly afterward, only for his shot to be blocked by goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

Canada striker Cyle Larin went close six minutes before the break, but his shot was parried to safety by Andre Blake.

Jamaica doubled their lead five minutes into the second half with a sublime goal from Williams.

The Charleston Battery forward picked up Mattocks’ layoff before curling his shot from outside the area beyond Borjan.

Canada hit back with a superb long-range strike from Junior Hoilett to set up a nervy finale.

Hoilett came close to leveling with another thunderbolt from distance in the 71st minute, only to see his shot brilliantly turned around the post by Blake.