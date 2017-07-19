Dickwella and Gunaratne lead Sri Lanka to victory

Reuters, COLOMBO

Niroshan Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne yesterday hit crucial half-centuries to guide Sri Lanka to their highest-ever run chase as the hosts defeated Zimbabwe by four wickets on the final day of an intriguing one-off Test.

Chasing 388 for a win, the hosts, who had lost their first one-day international series against Zimbabwe prior to the Test, had been reduced to 203-5 before Dickwella and Gunaratne combined in a stand of 121 to anchor the chase.

Dickwella was out for 81 after posting his highest Test score, while Gunaratne, who battled on despite suffering from a hamstring injury, remained 80 not out.

Sri Lanka’s previous highest run chase was against South Africa in 2006 when they made 352-9 in the fourth innings in Colombo. Their total of 391-6 was the fifth-highest run chase by any team in Tests.

“Disappointing, but credit to Sri Lanka... to chase 380 on a day-five pitch is pretty special,” Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer said. “So credit to them, but credit to our guys as well. The way the guys fought and got the runs on the board, and pushed Sri Lanka till he last day was great.”

Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath was named player of the series for taking 11 wickets over the two innings, while Gunaratne was named man of the match for scores of 45 and 80 not out, as well as a two-wicket haul in the first innings.

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal now leads Sri Lanka in a three-Test home series against India starting on July 26.

“It’s been a really good five days, so credit goes to all the players, they stuck to the plans, and went there and did their best,” Chandimal said. “It’s always tough when you’re batting in the fourth innings, but I told the team that they should play their normal game and they played some outstanding innings, especially Dickwella and Asela.”