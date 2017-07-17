Iran, Philippines defeat Taiwan at Jones Cup test

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan White yesterday lost to Iran 77-59, while South Korea, Canada and Iraq picked up second wins at the 39th William Jones Cup tournament in Taipei.

The Philippines downed the Taiwan Blue team 88-72.

Scoring guard Navid Rezaeifar posted 21 points for Iran.

Keyvan Reae and Rasoul Mozafarivanani scored 15 and 12 points respectively, as Iran showed its intention to fight for the title.

South Korea triumphed over India 92-67, while Iraq stunned Japan 79-70. Canada prevailed over Lithuania with 102-99.

In Saturday’s tournament opener, scoring guard Chou Yi-hsiang scored a game-high 22 points to lead Taiwan Blue to an 86-65 victory over Japan, with Quincy Davis at center scoring 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Power forward Chou Po-chen scored 11 points and seven rebounds, team captain Liu Cheng had 11 points with four rebounds, while veteran Tzeng Wen-ding, now playing for the Shanghai Sharks, added seven points and five rebounds.

“I started out with the younger players in the opening quarter, they have the energy and pace to go fast attacking the opponent. It is also good for them to gain experience in international tournaments. I then rotated the senior players in. They hold the lead and play the defensive game,” Taiwan Blue head coach Chou Chun-san said.

Japan center Gen Hiraiwa led his team with 15 points and took down seven rebounds.

Taiwan White, the nation’s Universiade team, on Saturday lost by three points in a 84-87 defeat to South Korea.

Taiwan White had led by six points over the Koreans at the end of third quarter, but the visitors battled back with strong defense.

Scoring guard Kim Sun-hyung came off the bench to score eight points, including two all-important free throws with the game on the line in the final seconds, to secure the win.

Taiwan White are expected to have a tough match against the Philippines today, while Iran are to face South Korea, before Taiwan Blue take on India at Taipei’s Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium today.