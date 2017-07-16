SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

UNIVERSIADE

Free beer for ceremonies

Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp is to offer 250 boxes of commemorative Taiwan Beer for free at the Summer Universiade’s opening and closing ceremony receptions in Taipei. The various types of Universiade beer, launched by TTL in cooperation with designer Peng Hsing-kai, are to be offered to guests on Aug. 19 and Aug. 30, the opening and closing days of the Universiade. The beer is to go on sale to the general public next month. Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee official Huang Lo-ning said the purpose of the receptions is to showcase the nation’s specialty beverages while letting people feel the atmosphere of the sporting event, and Taiwan Beer is the best choice for that. People can drink the beer to show support for Taiwan at the Games, TTL Division of Marketing and Sales Jiang Hong-gui said. The colors of the commemorative beer are the five colors of the Universiade’s logo, which stands for athletes’ perseverance in training, their performance in competitions, and their achievements.

RUGBY UNION

Tonga qualify for Cup

Tonga were yesterday gifted a spot at the 2019 Rugby World Cup when Samoa slumped to a 38-16 loss against a rampant Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup. With the combined results of last year’s and this year’s Pacific tournaments doubling as World Cup qualifiers, Samoa needed to at least draw with unbeaten Fiji to overhaul Tonga and reach the tournament in Japan. They led 16-14 at halftime in Apia, but had no answers as Fiji overran them in the second half. Fiji, who secured qualification last week when they defeated Tonga 14-10, scored five tries, including a hat-trick to scrumhalf Henry Seniloli. The result put Tonga in Pool C, the so-called “pool of death,” at the 2019 World Cup, alongside England, France, Argentina and the US. Samoa can still reach the World Cup through a repechage series.

FORMULA ONE

Bottas faces penalty

Valtteri Bottas, who was fastest in both of Friday’s opening practice sessions, was to be handed a five-place grid penalty for today’s British Grand Prix after an unscheduled gearbox change. The Finn, who won in Austria last week after Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton received a five-place penalty for the same offense, was left unable to claim pole position regardless of qualifying results yesterday. A team spokesperson confirmed the likely sanction late on Friday after a dominant Bottas had excelled during practice at Silverstone.

GOLF

Trump, rain visit in US

Major championship golf can be a long, difficult grind and on Friday at Trump National the fates aligned against many players. A two-hour thunderstorm delay on Thursday forced 39 players to return early on Friday to finish their opening round at the US Women’s Open before beginning the second. An advisory to players from the US Golf Association to leave early for the course because of possible extra security for the expected arrival of US President Donald Trump made for even earlier wake-up calls. To top it off, there was rain throughout the day. On the course, Feng Shanshan increased her lead as Trump watched from an enclosed glass box next to the 14th green. Feng shot a two-under 70 and had a 36-hole total of eight-under 136. Amy Yang of South Korea was in second, two shots back after a 71. All four Taiwanese were projected to miss the cut, with Hsu Wei-ling on 148 overall, Candie Kung on 149, and Tsai Pei-ying and Chien Pei-yun on 156.