WBO review backs up Horn’s win over Manny Pacquiao

Reuters

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has concluded that judges were correct to name Australia’s Jeff Horn the winner in his bout against Manny Pacquiao last week after the controversial points decision in Brisbane, Australia, sparked calls for a review.

Horn took the Philippine great’s welterweight world title after judges scored the bout 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 in the 29-year-old’s favor, but many observers questioned the outcome, saying that the officials had made a “hometown decision.”

The WBO agreed to review the decision and yesterday released its results, which backed up Horn as the victor.

“The Jeff Horn versus Manny Pacquiao bout results were controversial, causing disputes amongst fans. For this reason, transparency is so important,” the WBO said in a statement. “Based on this, five anonymous, competent judges from different countries were asked to watch the bout without sound.”

“To determine the winner of each round, three out of the five officials have to be in agreement,” the statement said. “From the results, it can be established that Pacquiao won five rounds, while Horn won seven rounds.”

While there has been talk that 38-year-old Pacquiao might retire, a rematch was written into the contract for the initial fight and the pair are expected to face each other again later this year.

Former schoolteacher Horn, who improved his record to 17-0-1 after the win over the eight-division world champion, said he felt vindicated after the WBO’s statement.