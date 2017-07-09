SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Coleman to run only 100m

American Christian Coleman is to run only the 100m at the world championships in London next month, his management company said on Friday. Coleman had qualified for the 100m and 200m with runner-up finishes at last month’s US championships. The 21-year-old, who last month set the fastest time of the year in the 100m by running 9.82 seconds, and his coach decided to concentrate on the shorter race after a lengthy collegiate season. With 48 races indoors and out, Coleman has run more often this year than Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin and Andre De Grasse combined, HSI Sports Management’s Emanuel Hudson told reporters. Coleman, who has not competed since the US championships, wants to make his European professional debut in the 100m at the Monaco Diamond League’s meeting on July 21, Hudson said. “We have requested a lane for him in the men’s 100m, but as of today have not been given a spot,” Hudson said by telephone.

MOTORSPORTS

Governor wins stock car race

Vermont’s stock car-racing governor is back in victory lane. Vermont Governor Phil Scott on Thursday won the 50-lap feature at Barre’s Thunder Road, taking home a total of US$1,200. Scott, a part-time race car driver, has the most all-time wins in the top division at Thunder Road. The win was his 30th and his first since becoming governor in January. He can now add to his list of accomplishments that he is the first sitting governor to win a Vermont stock car race. Scott easily won two preliminary heats on Thursday before starting the feature in the pole position at the head of the pack. He led for the entire race.

SOCCER

Bilbao shave heads in unity

The entire Athletic Bilbao squad have shaved their heads in solidarity with teammate Yeray Alvarez, who is undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer. The team surprised the 22-year-old midfielder, who was last month forced to withdraw from the Spain Under-21 side after suffering a relapse, with their new look as he arrived at the club’s dressing room for a visit. The club posted a photograph on Twitter of the entire squad arm-in-arm. Alvarez thanked his teammates in a message posted on Instagram that said: “What happens in this family is crazy.” He was diagnosed with a tumor on his right testicle and had the organ removed in December last year. A routine medical examination last month revealed an anomaly that doctors decided required chemotherapy.

SOCCER

Mascot Lowery dies aged six

Bradley Lowery, a soccer mascot who struck up a close friendship with England striker Jermain Defoe after being diagnosed with a rare cancer and gained fans across the sport, has died. He was six. Lowery’s family on Friday said in a statement on Facebook that he died in the arms of his mother and father. “He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up, but he was needed elsewhere,” the statement said. Lowery, who had neuroblastoma, was a mascot for then-English Premier League team Sunderland several times last season and formed a bond with Defoe, who now plays for AFC Bournemouth. Lowery was also a mascot for an England game at Wembley Stadium in March, and supporters of different clubs made banners and chanted his name at games. “Today, the football world lost one of its bravest fans,” World soccer governing body FIFA said on Twitter.