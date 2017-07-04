Holder-inspired West Indies stun lethargic India

AFP, NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda

West Indies captain Jason Holder on Sunday led from the front with a five-wicket haul as his side snatched an 11-run win over India in the fourth one-day international in Antigua.

India went into the match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium leading 2-0 in the series and were set a modest target of 190 to maintain their unbeaten run in the short campaign, but the visitors were undone by a combination of disciplined West Indies bowling and their own inexplicable lethargy at the crease.

That pedestrian progress was typified by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s painstaking innings of 54 off 114 deliveries — the slowest of his 64 one-day international half-centuries — before he fell off the last ball of the 49th over bowled by Kesrick Williams.

That left India needing 15 runs off the final over with only two wickets in hand.

It was Williams’ only success of a miserly 10-over spell, but proved critical as Holder sealed the win which keeps the series alive heading into the fifth and final match in Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday.

He dismissed Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami in the space of four balls to finish with 5-27, his best-ever one-day figures as India folded for 178.

“At the halfway stage there were a few heads dropping in the dressing room, but it took a big effort and I’m really pleased to play a part in keeping us in the series,” Holder said after receiving the Man of the Match award. “We targeted getting wickets at the front to challenge their other batters who haven’t had much work to do of late. It worked this time.”

Ajinkya Rahane’s excellent form at the top of the order continued with a top score of 60, but the rest of the India batting struggled to establish any sort of momentum as the West Indies showed discipline and purpose with the ball.

Young fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, brought into the team in place of medium-pacer Miguel Cummins, set the tone for the fightback with the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik.

Meanwhile, Holder removed his counterpart Virat Kohli for the second time in as many matches via a top-edged hook.

“Our shot selection wasn’t up to mark, but credit to the West Indies bowlers for the pressure they put on us to force those mistakes,” Kohli said in assessing his team’s surprise defeat. “I am sure the guys are going to come back extra hard for the final match. We just needed a complete performance and today wasn’t one.”