Sonny Bill gets four-week suspension

AFP and AP, WELLINGTON

All Blacks center Sonny Bill Williams has been suspended for four weeks after being sent off for a dangerous shoulder charge in Saturday’s second Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Disgraced Williams was accused of costing the All Blacks the game against the British and Irish Lions.

Williams yesterday pleaded guilty when he appeared before a judicial panel in Wellington.

The panel deliberated for more than two hours before imposing the suspension which rules the midfielder out of the third test.

In New Zealand’s newspapers and on talk-back radio there was a feeling that Williams’ background in the rival rugby league code was to blame.

There was also a feeling that Lions escaped lightly with only one citing and one yellow card in their come-from-behind 24 to 21 win in Wellington to square the series with one match remaining.

A week ago Willliams was praised for his generosity when he gave away his shorts and socks to a young Lions fan after the All Blacks won the first Test, reminiscent of the way he gave away his winner’s medal after the 2015 World Cup final.

However, his dismissal for a head-high shoulder charge in the 25th minute of the second Test turned him from hero to villain.

It was a pivotal moment in the match and although the All Blacks were able to build an 18 to 9 lead the impact of 14 players against 15 told late in the game as the Lions roared back in the final quarter.

“The Lions won a glorious mess, and Sonny Bill Williams created one,” wrote Chris Rattue in the Sunday Herald, adding referee Jerome Garces should be “congratulated for sending him off.”

“Years of code-hopping, boxing, boxing clever by SBW [Sonny Bill Williams] has produced one of the most remarkable careers in New Zealand sport, but it also produced the ill-disciplined tackle, one which could have caused immense damage to Lions wing Anthony Watson and led to the red card which has made winning this Test series a very precarious proposition for the All Blacks,” Rattue said.

Sunday Times veteran rugby correspondent Phil Gifford linked Williams’ brain fade to his years of playing rugby league before switching to rugby union.

“In the circumstances there wasn’t really any option except a red card. Did the reflex action reflect Williams’ years in league, where the shoulder charge was legal? Probably,” Gifford said. “Does it mean he’s actually a dirty player? His record suggests otherwise, although that may not be the reaction you’ll now hear from the myriad of Williams’ haters, some of whom seem to be offended by his very existence.”

Rattue said the 36-Test centre did not have a genuine instinct for the union code.

“They are not imbued. He’s moved around too much. Prior to a rule change in league, SBW loved to smash opponents with shoulder charges,” Rattue said. “His no-arms, shoulder-to-head tackle on Watson was stupid and scarcely believable from a top professional quite frankly. It came from a place he couldn’t leave behind. It left his coaches and teammates scrambling.”

Under the heading “Williams brain snap joins All Blacks hall of shame” Fairfax Media’s Mark Geenty said it was a “completely needless” action.

Willliams is only the third All Black to be sent off following Cyril Brownlie in 1925 and Colin Meads in 1967.

Lions flanker Sean O’Brien was yesterday cited for a swinging arm hit on Waisake Naholo and Gifford suggested prop Mako Vunipola was lucky to escape with a yellow card for shoulder charge on Beauden Barrett.