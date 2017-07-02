SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Boycott decision looms

The Australian Cricketers’ Association executive is to meet today to decide whether players will boycott this month’s Australia A tour to South Africa after a failure to strike a new pay deal with Cricket Australia. The national body and the players’ union both confirmed that they had failed to reach an agreement on a new memorandum of understanding before Friday’s deadline, leaving players unemployed and threatening fixtures including this year’s Ashes series. Leading fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said the breakdown in pay negotiations has left a bitter taste with the players. “We are, obviously, willing to do what we need to,” he said.

BOXING

Easter remains undefeated

Undefeated Robert Easter of the US on Friday retained his International Boxing Federation lightweight title with a unanimous decision over Russian southpaw Denis Shafikov in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio. Easter improved to 20-0 by judges’ scores of 120-108, 120-108 and 116-112, while Shafikov fell to 38-3 with one draw, his defeats all coming in IBF lightweight world title bouts. “I rate myself a B-minus,” Easter said. “I could have done a lot more better. Shafikov is a tough opponent, but we got the job done.” Easter, 26, landed hard right uppercuts in the early rounds, while the smaller Shafikov worked the body as the fighters stayed close to each other to trade numerous blows. Shafikov, 32, pressed the attack in the fifth and sixth rounds, connecting with his left hand time and again to frustrate the champion while setting the tempo. Easter connected on several combinations in the 10th round as both fights traded flurries to the 12th-round finish.

SOCCER

Villas-Boas, Hulk suspended

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas and Brazilian player Hulk have been suspended for two games each by the Chinese Super League for speaking out against an eight-match ban for their Shanghai SIPG colleague Oscar. Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was banned after SIPG’s 1-1 draw with Guangzhou R and F on June 18 for kicking the ball into two R and F players in succession in the last minute of the first half, which led to a melee on the field. Villas-Boas subsequently wrote on his Instagram account: “355 career games; 5 years in the English Premier League; 47 appearances for Brazil; 70 goals. ZERO RED CARDS!!! 8 games suspended.” The Chinese Football Association on Friday said the SIPG manager had been banned for making an “irresponsible comment” on social media which had made a “bad impact.” Hulk was banned for wearing a T-shirt after SIPG’s win over Henan Jianye last Sunday carrying a slogan supporting Oscar which read: “Nothing to do, nothing to say.” Chinese international Wu Lei also wore a T-shirt similar to Hulk’s and was banned for two matches.

BASKETBALL

Huge Curry deal reported

Stephen Curry has agreed to a record five-year, US$201 million “super max” deal to stay at the Golden State Warriors, reports said on Friday. The deal came immediately after the NBA’s free-agency period began and was done under the league’s designated veteran player extension, the reports said. Under the new designation, which was added to the current collective bargaining agreement, Curry was eligible for the lucrative deal since he won at least one MVP award in the past three seasons.