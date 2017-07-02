Sam Warburton says mission far from accomplished

Reuters, WELLINGTON

British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton said that yesterday’s win over the All Blacks in the second Test was far from mission accomplished and that his players would need to raise their game again to finish the job next week.

“It’s only half a job done, one apiece now,” Warburton said.

“It’s great we’ve got it to 1-1, we want to take it to a decider at Eden Park. There’s still plenty to work on, we gave away far too many penalties in the second half. We’ve got to up it again next week,” he said.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said there would be no panic in the All Blacks’ camp.

“I’m incredibly proud of our blokes, to stay in with a side that good and still have a chance, we led for most of the way,” Hansen said.

“Losing a guy has an effect, but all credit to the Lions, they’ve got their Test win and now we go to Auckland to find out who’s going to win the series,” he said.

“When you lose a player it takes a lot of stuffing out of us and we had to play for a long time without that player, but, the right team won on the day,” Hansen said.

“We won’t panic, we’ll lick our wounds and take our medicine and move onto Auckland,” he added.