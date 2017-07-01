Young Germany can beat Chile in Cup final: Loew

AFP, SOCHI, Russia

Joachim Loew hailed Germany’s “brilliant” 4-1 win over Mexico in the FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final and said his youthful squad are ambitious enough to beat Chile in the final.

Loew opted not to take his World Cup-winning stars to the Confederations Cup, but Germany’s young guns booked their place in tomorrow’s final in St Petersburg after a devastating opening spell in Sochi, Russia.

Attacking midfielder Leon Goretzka, 22, hit two goals in the first eight minutes to stun Mexico.

Timo Werner, 21, made it 3-0 midway through the second half, then Marco Fabian scored Mexico’s late stunning consolation with a thunderbolt free-kick, before Germany substitute Amin Younes, 23, netted his side’s fourth.

“From the beginning, we did exactly what we set out to do — we were very dominant and brilliant in the opening stages,” Germany head coach Loew said. “They pushed us back a bit in the second phase of the first half, which was to be expected, and we gave up a lot of ball. All in all, 4-1 is a great result. We wanted to go far, but this is nothing that we could have expected at the start of the tournament.”

After Germany drew 1-1 with Chile in the group stages on Thursday last week, Loew said his team is hungry enough to beat the Copa America champions in the final.

“Chile is the most powerful opponent in this tournament, we know them pretty well and we expect them to go for it in the final,” Loew said. “They will be trying flat out to pull it off, as they are coming to the end of their season, and we will have to try and counter that. We’ve become a team over the last few weeks. There’s fun in the dressing room, but they aren’t over the top. They know there is work ahead and they are ambitious enough to beat Chile.”

Goretzka and Werner are now the tournament’s joint top-scorers with three goals each.

After scoring twice in Sochi, Goretzka said Germany have a score to settle against Chile.

“I was really happy to help the team with the two goals, our single-minded goal was to reach the final, so we’re delighted,” Goretzka said. “We’re looking forward to playing Chile again, because in the second half [of the group match] we had the feeling the draw was not enough. Now we have another chance against this top-flight team.”

Mexico next play Portugal in tomorrow’s third-placed playoff.

“Our way of playing is very aggressive. We try to get forward all the time and we paid for that,” Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio said. “They are fair winners, but the scoreline would seem to suggest they were way better and I don’t think that was the case.”